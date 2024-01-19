English on the Rise Among Younger Generation in Malta: Census 2021

A recent revelation from the 2021 Census of Population and Housing in Malta unveils an intriguing shift towards increased English usage among the younger generation. According to the newly released data, nearly a quarter of Maltese children under 10 years old consider English as their first language. A trend that gradually declines with age, as English as a first language is preferred by about 15% of 10 to 19-year-olds and around 9% of adults in their 20s to 40s.

Regional disparities in language preference

In localities such as Swieqi, Sliema, and St Julian's, a higher proportion of children embrace English from an early age. The census data underlines the regional disparities in language preference, with these areas showing a significant inclination towards English. Whilst Maltese remains the mother tongue across all age groups, those residing in Swieqi, Sliema, and St Julian’s are most likely to adopt English from an early phase.

Literacy and education on the rise

The census report also highlights encouraging strides in literacy and education. The literacy rate has seen an improvement, reaching almost 96%, a remarkable leap from 94% in 2011. Swieqi again leads the way with the highest literacy rate at almost 99%, while Luqa lags behind with just over 89%. The census further indicated that Maltese people find their native language easier to speak and understand, but English easier to read and write.

Education levels have also seen a significant upswing, with nearly a quarter of people aged 15 or older having completed tertiary education by 2021, a substantial increase from 2011.

Employment trends and gender disparity

Employment figures have also been on the rise, with a whopping increase of around 60% from 2011, translating to almost 284,000 people employed in 2021. However, despite the growth in employment, the gender disparity in the type of jobs held remains an area of concern. Men continue to dominate as professionals, technicians, and craft workers, while women are primarily found in service, sales, and clerical positions. The number of individuals staying at home or caring for family saw a decrease by about a quarter from 2011 to 2021.