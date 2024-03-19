England's Schools Turn to PE Teachers for Maths Amid Critical Teacher Shortage

In an innovative response to the burgeoning teacher shortage crisis in England, secondary schools are retraining physical education (PE) teachers to teach mathematics. This move, highlighted by a new report from the National Foundation for Educational Research (NFER), underscores the critical state of teacher supply, particularly in STEM subjects like maths, where the government has only met 63% of its recruitment target this year.

Addressing the Shortage

With research warning that 10 of 17 secondary subjects are likely to face recruitment shortfalls next year, schools are adopting creative solutions to mitigate the impact on education quality. At The Gryphon School in Dorset, experienced PE teacher Jo Gritt is gearing up to teach maths from September, after retraining alongside her job. This initiative, funded by a national programme aimed at bolstering maths teaching, represents a broader trend of non-specialists stepping in to fill gaps. Gritt, who last studied maths at A-level, believes that PE teachers can forge unique connections with students, particularly those lacking confidence in maths. Her colleague, Laura Rowe, shares a similar sentiment, enjoying the challenge and opportunity to reignite her passion for maths.

The Underlying Challenges

The NFER's analysis points to pay and workload as significant factors contributing to the teacher shortage, which has reached a "critical state." Almost half of the schools are now relying on teachers without a maths degree to teach the subject, as per government data. This situation not only presents a risk to educational quality but also underscores the urgent need for solutions to attract and retain qualified teachers. The report suggests measures such as pay raises and bursaries to make teaching more competitive with other professions.

Looking Forward

As schools like The Gryphon School lead by example, the broader educational landscape faces a pivotal moment. The government's efforts to offer bursaries and scholarships for shortage subjects are a step in the right direction, but the NFER report calls for more substantial actions, including pay adjustments and policy reforms to make the teaching profession more attractive. With teacher unions considering strike action over pay, the coming months could be critical in shaping the future of education in England. As the teacher shortage continues to pose a risk to the quality of student learning, the innovative retraining of teachers like Gritt and Rowe might become not just an exception, but a necessary norm.