Engage in Science: Montezuma Cortez High Hosts Family Night with Little Shop of Physics

Montezuma Cortez High School, in collaboration with RE-1 Native American Services, is set to transform its common area into a bustling hub of scientific exploration on March 14. The event, titled The Little Shop of Physics, promises an evening of hands-on science activities suitable for all ages, from kindergarteners to high school seniors. Spearheaded by Colorado State University's innovative program, this event aims to make science accessible and exciting for everyone, reinforcing the notion that anyone can be a scientist.

Hands-On Learning Experience

The Little Shop of Physics, a distinctive program developed by Colorado State University, focuses on providing interactive science experiences. By involving students and their families directly in experiments and projects, the initiative seeks to foster a deeper understanding of scientific concepts outside the traditional classroom setting. This unique approach not only educates but also inspires future teachers with creative ways to engage with science.

Science for All Ages

With a variety of projects designed to captivate both young minds and adults with a more developed scientific curiosity, The Little Shop of Physics ensures that its activities are inclusive. The program categorizes its experiments into those best performed in well-lit conditions and others that are more impressive in the dark, catering to different interests and making science appealing to a broad audience. Despite the complexity of organizing such an event, which costs approximately $2,000 per school visit, the effort underscores the program's commitment to making science universally enjoyable and understandable.

Event Details and Future Opportunities

Set to include dinner and a range of fun, educational activities, the event on March 14th is a testament to the community's dedication to fostering a love for science. While the program's schedule for the 2023-24 academic year is already full, there are openings for the following year, highlighting the growing interest and success of The Little Shop of Physics. For those interested in participating or learning more, the program encourages reaching out for additional information or to secure a spot in future events.

As the evening of March 14 approaches, Montezuma Cortez High School and RE-1 Native American Services invite families to embrace the wonder of science together. Through the engaging and interactive setup of The Little Shop of Physics, attendees of all ages will have the opportunity to experience firsthand the joy and curiosity that science can inspire, proving once again that scientific exploration knows no age limits.