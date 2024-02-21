Empowering Voices: How Aarya Kini and Emily Li are Shaping the Future of Student Work at The New School

Imagine a campus buzzing with the energy of change, where every corner resonates with the spirit of solidarity. This isn't a scene from the past but a present reality at The New School, thanks to the tireless efforts of Aarya Kini, Emily Li, and the newly formed New Student Workers Union (New SWU). These co-founders are not just bridging gaps; they are building a fortress of support for student workers, advocating for fundamental rights that aim to transform the landscape of student employment.

A Tale of Solidarity and Strength

The origins of New SWU are deeply rooted in the soil of support and unity that was cultivated during the Part-Time Faculty strike in 2022. It was a pivotal moment for the student community, especially for Kini and Li, who were then at the forefront of the Student Faculty Solidarity (SFS) group. Their involvement in various union-organizing activities didn't just end with the strike; it sparked the beginning of a broader movement aimed at redefining student labor on campus. With international backgrounds and a keen understanding of the complexities faced by student workers, especially those from abroad, Kini and Li's leadership brings a fresh and inclusive perspective to the cause.

Championing the Rights of Student Workers

At the heart of New SWU's mission is the advocacy for livable wages, workplace safety, and fair treatment of student workers. This encompasses a wide range of positions, including Federal Work Study and On-Campus Student Employment, making the union's scope as diverse as the student body itself. The challenges are manifold, from navigating the bureaucracy of the university system to rallying a sometimes dispersed and busy student workforce. Yet, the union's focus remains unwavering: to build a strong, supportive community among student workers where their collective voice can lead to tangible improvements in their working conditions.

Building a Community of Support

Despite facing resistance from the university, New SWU is making significant strides in community building and raising awareness about the value of unions. The groundwork laid by Kini and Li through their previous activism has proved invaluable, creating a foundation of trust and solidarity among student workers. This community spirit is further strengthened by cross-issue solidarity, drawing parallels with broader labor movements across the country, such as the recent protests against Starbucks' response to union organizing efforts. The message is clear: student workers are not alone in their struggle, and together, they can advocate for a future where their labor is respected and valued.

In the end, the story of New SWU, under the guidance of Aarya Kini and Emily Li, is more than just a narrative of labor organizing; it's a testament to the power of collective action and the enduring spirit of solidarity. As they continue to navigate the challenges ahead, their efforts not only shine a light on the pressing issues faced by student workers but also pave the way for a more equitable and just working environment on campus. It's a reminder that even in the face of adversity, unity can usher in a new dawn of hope and change for student workers everywhere.