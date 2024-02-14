Empowering the Future: Celebrating Career and Technical Education Month

As the United States Senate unanimously passes a resolution recognizing February 2024 as Career and Technical Education (CTE) Month, the significance of CTE programs in shaping the future of students across the nation comes under a well-deserved spotlight. Spearheaded by Delaware Senators Tom Carper and Chris Coons, the resolution seeks to raise awareness about the importance of CTE in equipping students with the skills necessary to excel in high-demand jobs.

Advertisment

CTE: The Gateway to High-Demand Jobs

More than 11 million students nationwide, including nearly 50,000 in Delaware, are currently enrolled in CTE programs. These programs offer hands-on learning experiences, teach new skills, and explore career opportunities, ultimately preparing students for their future. By recognizing February 2024 as CTE Month, the Senate aims to highlight the achievements and contributions of CTE teachers and students, as well as the role these programs play in empowering students and preparing them for success in various fields.

Thomas Middle School: Championing CTE

Advertisment

At Thomas Middle School, CTE educator Lee Mendenhall is making a difference in the lives of students every day. Offering a variety of courses and programs, Mendenhall and his colleagues are dedicated to providing students with the skills and knowledge they need to succeed in the workforce. By focusing on hands-on learning experiences, Mendenhall is helping students develop practical skills and discover their passions.

Lakes High School: A Beacon of CTE Excellence

Eric Farlow and Robbin Harrell, CTE educators at Lakes High School, are also playing a crucial role in shaping the future of their students. With a strong emphasis on career exploration and skill development, Farlow and Harrell are ensuring that their students are well-prepared for the challenges of the modern workforce. Their commitment to CTE is evident in the success stories of their students, many of whom have gone on to thrive in high-demand careers.

Advertisment

Senator Chris Coons, a strong advocate for CTE, emphasized the role of these programs in training the next generation of workers to meet the needs of small businesses. "As the father of a student who has benefited from CTE, I have seen firsthand the value of these programs," said Coons. "By recognizing February 2024 as CTE Month, we are not only celebrating the achievements of CTE students and educators but also highlighting the importance of investing in the future of our workforce."

In conclusion, as the nation celebrates CTE Month this February, it is essential to recognize the vital role that Career and Technical Education plays in preparing students for success in the modern workforce. By equipping students with practical skills, providing hands-on learning experiences, and exploring career opportunities, CTE programs are empowering students and setting them on a path to success in various fields. Through the dedication and commitment of CTE educators like Lee Mendenhall, Eric Farlow, and Robbin Harrell, the future of Career and Technical Education looks brighter than ever.

Key Points: