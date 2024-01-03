Empowering the Future: Capacity Development Training for Youths in Bangladesh

In over a decade and a half, Bangladesh’s Rajshahi region has become a breeding ground for future leaders and entrepreneurs, with 92,419 youths completing capacity development training. The training, implemented by the Department of Youth Development (DYD), serves as a beacon of empowerment for the local youth, equipping them with the skills and knowledge to not only support themselves, but also contribute to the nation’s progress.

Investing in Youth, Investing in the Future

The DYD has engaged these young minds in nine different trades, including fisheries, poultry, dairy, cattle-fattening, animal husbandry, tailoring, sewing, block, boutique, and computer skills. This multi-disciplinary approach has ensured that the program caters to varied interests and abilities, and has fostered an environment of inclusivity. The figures speak for themselves: 70,645 youths have been trained through the regular programs, while an additional 21,774 have participated in the specialized project ‘Strengthening of Upazila level training activities for generating employment and self-employment.’

Notable Success Stories

Among the countless success stories, two stand out: Abdur Rahim and Nasima Khatun. Rahim, post his training and with the support of a loan, has built a lucrative business that rakes in profits to the tune of Taka 78 lakh annually. Khatun, on the other hand, has utilized her acquired skills to empower underprivileged women through her boutique business. She has reached out to and helped approximately 1,000 women, earning her well-deserved recognition for her contribution to employment generation.

Additional Programs and Benefits

The DYD’s efforts do not stop at these training programs. The National Service Programme (NSP) has also benefited 857 youths and invested Taka 11.78 crore from 2017 to 2020 in one upazila. A unique mobile training project has imparted computer and networking skills to 480 rural and physically challenged youths. Additionally, 12,600 youths have participated in family-based credit programs, further bolstering the DYD’s commitment to youth empowerment in Bangladesh.

In conclusion, the DYD’s comprehensive approach to youth empowerment in Rajshahi is a testament to the potential and promise that lies within the younger generation. The success stories of the participants serve as an inspiration for others, further fueling the cycle of growth and development.