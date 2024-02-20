Expleo and 3RC Launch Initiatives to Empower South Africa's Youth

Amid the bustling streets of Johannesburg, a beacon of hope shines for the youth of South Africa. Two pioneering initiatives, led by Expleo and 3RC, are setting the stage for a transformative journey in career development and employment opportunities for young South Africans. As these organizations roll out their programs, they aim not just to provide jobs and guidance but to inspire a generation to reach for their dreams with confidence and skill.

Expleo Joins Forces with YES 4 YOUTH

Expleo, a global technology services company, has embarked on a mission in collaboration with the YES 4 YOUTH initiative to combat unemployment among the youth of South Africa. Recognizing the untapped potential within the nation’s young population, they are inviting YES Graduates to join their dynamic team in Johannesburg. This 12-month YES Programme is meticulously designed to equip participants with the essential competencies needed in today’s fast-paced technology landscape. Focused on youth career development, this initiative reflects a shared commitment to nurturing the future workforce of South Africa.

3RC's Rocking Future Career Expo: A Blend of Education and Entertainment

Parallel to Expleo’s efforts, 3RC, a leading youth marketing firm, is revolutionizing career guidance through its Rocking Future Career Expo. Aimed at high school students in grades 11 and 12, the expo is scheduled to tour key cities including Johannesburg, East Rand, Pretoria, Cape Town, Port Elizabeth, Durban, and Pietermaritzburg from January to June 2024. This initiative seeks to reach over 230 high schools, blending education with entertainment to 'Educate, Motivate, Inspire' as per their motto. Interactive sessions, partnerships with private tertiary institutions, and fun activities are at the heart of the expo, ensuring that students receive comprehensive career guidance while being thoroughly engaged.

The innovative spirit of 3RC extends to its interactive 3D website, Swiwel, which has recently undergone significant enhancements. Improvements in design, the introduction of a career search engine, and a multilingual AI search feature stand out as testament to 3RC’s commitment to leveraging technology for educational purposes. Furthermore, partnerships with youth brands for giveaways underscore their dedication to providing value and motivation to South Africa’s youth.

A Unified Vision for Youth Empowerment

The collaboration between Expleo, YES 4 YOUTH, and 3RC represents a concerted effort to address one of South Africa's most pressing challenges: youth unemployment. By focusing on career development, skill acquisition, and motivational guidance, these initiatives are not just creating job opportunities but are laying the groundwork for a future filled with hope and prosperity for South Africa’s youth. In a country where every step towards economic empowerment can make a significant difference, the efforts of Expleo and 3RC shine as examples of what can be achieved when companies invest in the future of the young generation.