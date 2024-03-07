Empowering Palestine's Future: Bilal Zedan's Journey on Copty Scholarship at Queen's University

Engineer Bilal Zedan, a beacon of hope for Palestine, embodies the potential for positive change through education and determination. Born in Tulkarm, West Bank, Zedan, on a mission to contribute to his homeland's development, is the proud recipient of the Copty Scholarship for Palestinian students at Queen's University. This scholarship, founded by Georgina Copty and Chris McDowell, aims to empower Palestinian students by providing them with world-class education opportunities.

Unlocking Doors to Global Education

Zedan's journey to Queen's University for his master's in construction and project management is a testament to the resilience and ambition of Palestinian students facing financial and logistical barriers. The scholarship not only alleviates financial burdens but also opens doors to invaluable learning experiences, enabling recipients like Zedan to envision a future where they can leverage their skills for the reconstruction and development of Palestine. Zedan's aspiration to further his education with a PhD in civil engineering underscores his commitment to building a better future for his homeland.

A Symbol of Resilience and Hope

Born on Nakba Day, Zedan's life is intrinsically linked to the narrative of Palestinian endurance and aspiration. Inspired by his engineer father and educator mother, Zedan's commitment to excellence and education is driven by a desire to contribute meaningfully to Palestine's development. His leadership in the American Society of Civil Engineers at An-Najah University prior to his scholarship at Queen's demonstrates his proactive approach to personal and community advancement.

Building Futures Beyond Borders

The Copty Scholarship, set to continue for another five years, represents a lifeline for Palestinian students like Zedan, offering them a platform to achieve their dreams and make a tangible difference in their communities. As Zedan sets his sights on returning to Palestine with a wealth of knowledge and expertise, his story is a powerful reminder of the transformative power of education and the importance of international support in empowering individuals to rebuild and advance their communities.