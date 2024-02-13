Empowering Northern Ireland's Tourism Industry: The 'Get Into Tourism' Course

On March 5th and 6th, Tourism NI, in collaboration with Belfast Metropolitan College, will launch an innovative online learning platform to empower the local tourism industry. The cornerstone of this initiative is the 'Get Into Tourism' course, a free accredited training program designed to foster skills and knowledge for those eager to enter the sector.

Advertisment

A New Dawn for Northern Ireland's Tourism Industry

As we stand on the precipice of a burgeoning tourism landscape, Tourism NI has taken decisive action to bolster the workforce and equip aspiring professionals with the necessary tools to succeed. The 'Get Into Tourism' course, developed in partnership with Belfast Metropolitan College, is poised to offer a Level 2 City and Guilds qualification in the Principles of Customer Service.

Upskilling and Reskilling: The Pathway to Success

Advertisment

In a bid to attract a diverse range of candidates, the 'Get Into Tourism' course is open to individuals with little to no experience in the tourism sector. This inclusive approach aims to provide a comprehensive understanding of customer service principles, enabling participants to explore career pathways and contribute to the industry's growth.

Exploring Northern Ireland's Top Tourism Attractions

The two-day course, held at the iconic Titanic Belfast, will offer attendees an immersive experience as they visit some of Northern Ireland's most renowned tourist destinations. This opportunity will not only showcase the region's rich cultural heritage but also serve as a reminder of the importance of exceptional customer service in creating memorable experiences for visitors.

Advertisment

Moreover, Tourism NI and Belfast Metropolitan College are extending their support to seasoned professionals looking to refine their customer service skills. The 'Bighearted' course is tailored to this demographic, ensuring that the entire tourism workforce remains at the forefront of industry standards.

In conclusion, the introduction of the 'Get Into Tourism' course marks a significant milestone in Tourism NI's commitment to nurturing talent and promoting the growth of the tourism industry. By investing in the workforce, Northern Ireland is poised to reap the rewards of a thriving sector, characterized by unparalleled customer service and an unforgettable tourist experience.