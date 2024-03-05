Empowering Journalists on Road Safety: Bangladesh Hosts Training to Enhance Reporting Skills

Over the weekend, Bangladesh NGOs Network for Radio and Communication (BNNRC) took a significant step towards enhancing road safety awareness by conducting a two-day training for journalists. Supported by the Global Health Advocacy Incubator and the Global Road Safety Partnership, the workshop, held at the Savar CCDB Hope Center, focused on improving journalistic reporting on road safety and the safe system approach. This initiative drew participation from a wide array of media outlets, including daily newspapers, news agencies, TVs, and online portals, underlining the critical role of media in advocating for safer roads.

Workshop Highlights and Objectives

The training program was meticulously designed to cover a broad spectrum of topics relevant to road safety. From global perspectives and local context, the safe road safety approach, to comprehensive road safety law and risk factors, the curriculum was comprehensive. Special sessions on crash reporting, fact-checking, verification tools, and resources for journalists were highly beneficial. Additionally, the training delved into constructive interview techniques, the decade of action for road safety 2021-2030, SDGs and road safety, and an overview of road safety in Bangladesh, including the scale of problems, challenges in data collection, and reporting.

The opening session was graced by AHM Bazlur Rahman of BNNRC, Taifur Rahman of GRSP, Shariful Alam, and Mervyn Christian of GHAI, who all emphasized the importance of the training. Facilitated by experts including AHM Bazlur Rahman and Rehan Uddin Ahmed Raju of BNNRC, and Mervyn Christian, advocacy director, GHAI, the workshop aimed at equipping journalists with the necessary knowledge and skills to produce in-depth, evidence-based reports on road safety issues, safe system approaches, and comprehensive road safety law and policy issues.

Impact on Journalism and Road Safety Advocacy

Journalists play a pivotal role in shaping public opinion and advocating for policy changes, and this training aimed to empower them to do just that for road safety. By enhancing their reporting skills, the participants are now better equipped to highlight road safety problems, propose solutions, and hold authorities accountable. The sessions on the safe system approach and comprehensive road safety law were particularly relevant, providing journalists with a framework to advocate for systemic changes that can significantly reduce road accidents and fatalities.

Moreover, the training underscored the importance of accurate, responsible crash reporting and the use of fact-checking tools, which are crucial for debunking myths and presenting reliable data to the public. By fostering a more informed and constructive dialogue around road safety, the media can play a crucial role in advancing the Decade of Action for Road Safety 2021-2030 and achieving the relevant Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in Bangladesh.

Looking Forward: The Road Ahead for Road Safety in Bangladesh

The initiative by BNNRC, supported by international organizations, marks a significant step forward in the fight against road accidents in Bangladesh. However, the journey towards safer roads is long and requires sustained efforts from all stakeholders, including the government, civil society, and the media. The training program not only equipped journalists with the tools they need to report effectively on road safety but also highlighted the need for comprehensive road safety laws and policies that address the multifaceted challenges of road safety in Bangladesh.

As journalists return to their respective media outlets, armed with new knowledge and skills, it is hoped that their reporting will bring about a tangible change in how road safety is perceived and addressed in Bangladesh. By fostering a culture of safety and accountability, and advocating for evidence-based policies and practices, the media can play a crucial role in reducing road accidents and saving lives. The road ahead is challenging, but with the right tools and determination, a safer future is possible.