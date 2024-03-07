Empowering Future Innovators: 1000+ Students Attend Women in Science Event at Southeast Technical College

Over a thousand middle school students from more than a dozen schools gathered at Southeast Technical College for an inspiring Women in Science event, aiming to ignite passion for technical careers among young girls. The event featured interactive presentations from various professionals, including the Sioux Falls Police Department and medical students, showcasing the wide array of opportunities in science and technology fields. Mary Lou Lacey, the event organizer and a retired soil scientist, emphasized the significance of exposing young girls to STEM careers early on, highlighting the profound impact past events have had on students' career trajectories.

Interactive Learning and Career Exploration

Students engaged in hands-on experiments and activities, ranging from crime scene investigations to medical procedures. Exhibitors from Avera, Sioux Falls Fire Rescue, Game Fish and Parks, and more, provided insights into their respective fields, demonstrating the practical applications of science and technology in daily life. Eighth-grader Kyndle Paquette shared her excitement about learning new medical techniques, reflecting the event's success in showcasing diverse career options.

Encouraging Underrepresented Voices in STEM

With science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) fields historically dominated by males, events like Women in Science play a crucial role in bridging the gender gap. Lisa Schramm, a volunteer with Women in Science and an assistant director of admissions at South Dakota State University, stressed the importance of early exposure to STEM for girls and women. Teachers like Amanda Ringling and Mallory Hoekman echoed this sentiment, noting the event's effectiveness in opening up students to careers they may not have considered before.

The Impact of Women in Science Events

For nearly two decades, Women in Science events have inspired countless students in the Sioux Falls area, with many pursuing careers in STEM fields as a result. These events not only provide a platform for exploration and discovery but also challenge societal norms and stereotypes about women's roles in science and technology. The enthusiastic participation of students from a wide range of schools underscores the growing interest and potential for more inclusive representation in STEM careers.

As the world continues to evolve, the need for diverse perspectives and innovative solutions in STEM fields becomes increasingly clear. Events like the Women in Science at Southeast Technical College play a pivotal role in shaping the future of technology and science, empowering young girls to envision themselves as the next generation of leaders and innovators. By fostering an environment of curiosity, learning, and support, we pave the way for a more inclusive and equitable STEM community.