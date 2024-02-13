Empowering Future Ag Leaders: The Corey J. Weyland Scholarship

A Golden Opportunity: The Corey J. Weyland Scholarship Empowers Future Agricultural Leaders

In the realm of agricultural education, a beacon of hope has emerged for graduating seniors and college students alike. The Corey J. Weyland Scholarship, a tribute to the indomitable spirit of Corey J. Weyland, is now accepting applications from those pursuing careers in diesel technician, mechanics, and agricultural-related fields. The scholarship, with its singular focus on ag-mechanics and tractor pulling, stands as a testament to Corey's enduring legacy.

Celebrating Corey's Legacy: A Scholarship Born of Passion and Purpose

Corey J. Weyland's life was a rich tapestry of interests and hobbies, each thread revealing a deeper devotion to the agricultural world. His passion for restoring Case tractors and his dedication to tractor pulling have left an indelible mark on his family, friends, and the broader agricultural community. Through the Corey J. Weyland Scholarship, his impact continues to resonate, inspiring future generations to follow in his footsteps and make their mark in the agricultural industry.

Investing in the Future of Agriculture: A Scholarship for the Next Generation

The Corey J. Weyland Scholarship, with its $250 award, offers more than just financial assistance. It serves as a catalyst for students to explore their potential and contribute to the ever-evolving landscape of agriculture. The scholarship is open to graduating seniors and actively enrolled college students who are pursuing degrees in diesel technician, mechanics, and agricultural-related fields. Additionally, beginning tractor pullers are also eligible to apply, reflecting Corey's own love for the sport.

A Movement to Support Agricultural Education

The Corey J. Weyland Scholarship is part of a larger movement to support agricultural education and empower the next generation of agricultural leaders. Organizations such as the Calhoun County Farm Bureau, Farm Credit East, and the Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation are also offering scholarships to students pursuing careers in agriculture, commercial fishing, forest products industries, and higher education programs focused on the agricultural industry. Awards range from $500 to $5,000, providing a wealth of opportunities for students to invest in their future.

As the agricultural industry continues to evolve, the need for skilled professionals becomes increasingly evident. The Corey J. Weyland Scholarship, with its focus on ag-mechanics and tractor pulling, offers a unique opportunity for students to specialize in a niche field and make a lasting impact. By investing in the education of future agricultural leaders, the Corey J. Weyland Scholarship is not only honoring Corey's memory but also shaping the future of the agricultural industry.

Applications for the Corey J. Weyland Scholarship are due on March 31, 2024. Don't miss this chance to be a part of Corey's legacy and contribute to the future of agriculture. Apply today and take the first step towards making your mark in the agricultural industry.

Important Dates:

Application Deadline: March 31, 2024

For more information on the Corey J. Weyland Scholarship and other agricultural scholarships, visit the websites of the Calhoun County Farm Bureau, Farm Credit East, and the Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation.

Join the movement to support agricultural education and empower the next generation of agricultural leaders. Together, we can shape the future of agriculture and honor the legacy of Corey J. Weyland.