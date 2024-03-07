Empowering First-Generation Students: ONDAS and Letters & Science Host Advising Hours

Opening New Doors to Accelerating Success (ONDAS) Student Center, in collaboration with the College of Letters & Science, is set to host specialized peer advising sessions for first-generation students at Kerr Hall 1150, on Thursday, March 7. This initiative aims to provide targeted guidance on academic and administrative queries, ranging from major selection to understanding unit caps, all without the need for prior appointments.

Advertisment

Supporting Academic Journeys

With sessions scheduled from 9-11:30 a.m. and 2-4 p.m., the event is designed to offer a comfortable environment for first-generation students to seek advice on various aspects of their academic journey. This includes assistance with adding majors and minors, dissecting major sheets, and clarifying unit caps among other academic concerns. The initiative underscores the commitment of ONDAS and the College of Letters & Science to facilitate the success of first-generation students by providing them with the necessary tools and knowledge to navigate their academic paths more effectively.

Bridging Gaps in Accessibility

Advertisment

The lack of appointments necessary for these advising hours indicates a move towards making academic support more accessible to students who may be navigating their college journeys without traditional familial guidance on such matters. By removing barriers to access, ONDAS and the College of Letters & Science aim to create a more inclusive and supportive environment for first-generation students, recognizing the unique challenges they face and providing a platform for their voices to be heard and their needs to be addressed.

Comprehensive Support Network

Alongside academic advising, the event also represents a part of a broader network of support for first-generation, international, and LGBTQIA+ students at the university. This network includes initiatives like the UCSB Sustainability's "birding bingo" and the RCSGD's LGBTQIA+ wellness dinner, which together create a holistic approach to student support that addresses not just academic but also social and emotional well-being. These efforts reflect a growing commitment among educational institutions to foster an environment where all students, regardless of their background, have the opportunity to succeed.

The hosting of peer advising hours by ONDAS Student Center and the College of Letters & Science marks a significant step towards empowering first-generation students with the knowledge and resources they need to thrive academically. By offering a space for open dialogue and personalized advice, this initiative not only aids in the academic development of students but also contributes to building a more inclusive and supportive campus culture. As such events continue to unfold, they pave the way for a more equitable academic environment where every student has the chance to achieve their full potential.