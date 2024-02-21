Empowering Diverse Learners: UMGC's Innovative Coaching Initiative with InsideTrack

In the evolving landscape of higher education, the University of Maryland Global Campus (UMGC) is taking a significant leap forward. Recognizing the unique challenges faced by online students, especially those from diverse and underrepresented backgrounds, UMGC has partnered with InsideTrack to expand its student coaching program. This initiative is not just about persistence and graduation rates; it's about creating a more inclusive and supportive educational environment for every student who chooses to learn differently.

Breaking New Ground in Student Support

The collaboration between UMGC and InsideTrack is poised to redefine what student support looks like in the digital age. With a focused effort on first-time students, who often navigate their educational journey amidst a plethora of challenges, the initiative aims to offer personalized, one-on-one coaching. This tailored approach is designed to not only aid students academically but also to empower them on a personal level, enhancing their overall college experience.

UMGC's student body is a vibrant tapestry of life experiences and backgrounds. With an average age of 31, a significant portion of these students juggle their studies with full-time jobs and familial responsibilities. Moreover, the university proudly serves a considerable number of military-affiliated students, further highlighting the diversity of its learner base. The coaching initiative, therefore, is a critical step towards ensuring that these students don't just enroll but succeed and thrive.

A Partnership with a Purpose

InsideTrack, with its rich history of supporting over 3.2 million learners, brings a wealth of experience and expertise to this partnership. The nonprofit's approach to coaching is both holistic and customized, ensuring that the support offered aligns with the unique needs and goals of each student. By working closely with UMGC, InsideTrack aims to deploy professional coaches who can guide up to 600 first-time students over the next five months, setting a strong foundation for their academic journey and beyond.

This initiative is not just about the numbers; it's about personal stories of growth, resilience, and success. It's about acknowledging the diverse paths that students take to higher education and providing them with the tools and support they need to navigate their own paths confidently. The training provided to UMGC staff and administrators by InsideTrack will further enhance the university's capacity to offer high-touch support, ensuring that the initiative's impact is both immediate and sustainable.

Looking to the Future

The collaboration between UMGC and InsideTrack is a testament to the power of innovative partnerships in higher education. By focusing on the needs of online students from diverse and underrepresented backgrounds, this initiative not only seeks to improve persistence and graduation rates but also aims to build a more inclusive and empowering learning environment. As the program unfolds, it will undoubtedly offer valuable insights into how universities can adapt and evolve to meet the changing needs of today's students.

The success of this initiative could serve as a blueprint for other institutions looking to enhance student support in the digital age. By prioritizing personalized, one-on-one coaching, UMGC and InsideTrack are not just addressing the academic needs of students; they are nurturing a community of learners who feel seen, supported, and empowered to achieve their fullest potential.