Empowering Campus and Community: U of A Women's Giving Circle Seeks Grant Applications

The University of Arkansas's Women's Giving Circle invites faculty and staff to apply for grants aimed at bolstering campus life and extending support to communities statewide. This initiative aligns with the strategic ambitions outlined in the 150 Forward Strategic Plan, focusing on projects that resonate with the circle's funding priorities. Interested parties have until April 1 to submit their proposals, with an opportunity to make a significant impact.

Grant Application Process and Timeline

As the application window opens, the U of A community is encouraged to bring forward proposals that embody the essence of the Women's Giving Circle’s mission. Projects should underscore the three pillars of the strategic plan, ranging from enhancing academic excellence to promoting diversity and inclusion. Details on how to apply and examples of past funded projects are available on the Women's Giving Circle website. With the submission deadline set for 11:59 a.m. on April 1, the selection process will advance swiftly, notifying finalists by August 23 and awarding grants at a special event on September 20.

A Legacy of Support and Empowerment

Since its inception in 2002, the Women's Giving Circle has been a beacon of philanthropy within the University of Arkansas, channeling over $1.8 million into various projects spearheaded by faculty and staff across different departments. This remarkable journey of support and empowerment reflects the founding vision of the Women in Philanthropy Committee of the Campaign for the Twenty-First Century. As the circle celebrates its 22nd year, its commitment to fostering innovation and community engagement remains unwavering, with this year's grant cycle promising to propel the university and its surrounding communities toward a brighter, more inclusive future.

Looking Ahead: The Impact of Collective Giving

The Women's Giving Circle's unique model of collective philanthropy not only amplifies the impact of individual contributions but also cultivates a sense of community among its members and beneficiaries. As the deadline for grant applications approaches, the anticipation builds for the innovative projects that will emerge, each with the potential to transform the U of A campus and extend its influence across Arkansas. This year's grants will undoubtedly continue the tradition of making meaningful, lasting contributions to the university's legacy and the well-being of its broader community.