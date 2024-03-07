Empowering Cambodian Girls: CCF and Solent University Launch STEM Mentorship Program

The Cambodian Children's Fund (CCF), in collaboration with Solent University in the United Kingdom, has launched an innovative Girls' Mentorship Programme to foster the success of Cambodian girls in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) fields. Timed to coincide with International Women's Day, this initiative seeks to bridge the educational and opportunity gap for girls from impoverished areas of Cambodia by connecting them with university students in the UK for mentorship.

Breaking Barriers in STEM

According to Kate Ginn, Senior Communications Editor of CCF, the mentorship scheme is designed to inspire young Cambodian women by pairing them with role models who are pursuing degrees in fields traditionally dominated by men. This cross-cultural exchange aims to empower Cambodian girls to pursue STEM courses at the university level by providing them with the confidence and skills needed to navigate these fields. The mentorship involves weekly online meetings where students can share their educational journeys and explore career choices, fostering a supportive environment for growth and exploration.

First Cross-Country Exchange

This program marks the first cross-country exchange between CCF's Neeson Cripps Academy (NCA) and Solent University, focusing on criminology students. The initiative not only aims to fill the skill gap in Cambodia's science and technology sectors but also to provide Cambodian girls from disadvantaged backgrounds the opportunity to explore different cultures and gain international perspectives. By doing so, the program addresses the underrepresentation of girls in Cambodia's rapidly developing digital and technology landscape, offering them the tools to become part of the next generation of skilled professionals in these industries.

Creating New Opportunities

In light of Cambodia's fast-paced development and the digital revolution, there remains a significant underrepresentation of girls in STEM fields. This mentorship program is a step towards changing that narrative by creating new opportunities for young Cambodian women. By fostering connections with international mentors, the program not only aims to improve the participants' English proficiency and confidence but also to inspire them to explore careers in STEM, thereby contributing to closing the gender gap in these critical sectors.

The collaboration between the Cambodian Children's Fund and Solent University through this Girls' Mentorship Programme symbolizes a beacon of hope for young women in Cambodia. By equipping them with the necessary skills and confidence to succeed in STEM careers, this initiative paves the way for a more inclusive and diverse scientific community, ultimately contributing to the country's socio-economic development.