Employers Favor Older Professionals Over Recent College Graduates, Survey Reveals

In an unexpected twist, employers are favoring older professionals over recent college graduates, according to a new survey by Intelligent, an online magazine. The research, encompassing responses from 800 managers, directors, and executives involved in the hiring process, discovered that 39% of employers actively avoid hiring recent college graduates for roles they are qualified for, despite their academic achievements and fresh knowledge.

Why the Preference for Older Professionals?

The reasons behind this preference are manifold. Employers perceive recent college graduates as unprepared for interviews and unprofessional. They struggle with maintaining eye contact, dress inappropriately for interviews, and refuse to turn on cameras for virtual interviews. The study further indicated that these young professionals cannot manage their workload, are frequently late to work, miss deadlines, and are late to meetings. These findings suggest a gap between the academic world and the expectations of the professional sphere.

Impact of COVID-19 on Professional Development

Diane M. Gayeski, a professor of strategic communications, speculates that the shortcomings of recent graduates may be attributed to the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The global health crisis has significantly impacted the education and professional development of many young individuals, reshaping their experiences with traditional learning, internships, and early work opportunities.

Perceived Shortcomings of Gen Z Workforce

Aside from the lack of readiness for the workplace, employers have criticized Generation Z for being easily offended, entitled, lacking in professionalism, not responding well to constructive feedback, and having poor communication skills. Interestingly, 19% of respondents noted that a recent college graduate had brought a parent to a job interview, further amplifying concerns about their readiness for the professional world.

Older Professionals: A Safer Bet?

In response to these perceptions, employers are leaning towards older employees, offering them more benefits, higher salaries, and allowing for remote or hybrid work environments. The survey also revealed that 47% of the surveyed individuals admitted to firing a recent college graduate. This trend indicates a shift in the hiring landscape, raising questions about how recent graduates can better prepare for the workforce and how employers can bridge the gap between academic qualifications and professional expectations.