Emotional Education Meets Animated Adventure: InsideU Social Emotional Learning App

In an inspiring collaboration, the Renée Crown Wellness Institute at the University of Colorado Boulder has partnered with Pixar Animation Studios to launch the InsideU Social Emotional Learning App. This innovative tool is designed to promote emotional education for children, harnessing the power of storytelling to engage young minds.

Emotional Learning Meets Animated Adventure

Unveiled on February 13, 2024, the InsideU app brings together experts in child psychology, digital design, and animated storytelling. The result is an engaging and interactive platform that teaches kids about emotional awareness and relationships, using beloved characters from Pixar's acclaimed film Inside Out.

A Pilot Programme with Promising Results

Before its official launch, the InsideU app was pilot tested with students aged 6 to 13. The feedback has been overwhelmingly positive, with children showing increased understanding of emotions and improved relationship skills. This early success bodes well for the app's potential to make a significant impact on emotional learning in schools.

Collaboration for a Cause

The development of the InsideU app is a testament to the power of collaboration. The Renée Crown Wellness Institute, Pixar Animation Studios, Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver, and digital designers Liquid Interactive have all contributed their unique expertise to create this valuable resource for children.

The InsideU Social Emotional Learning App is now available on the University of Colorado Boulder's website. As we navigate an increasingly complex world, tools like this one will undoubtedly play a crucial role in helping the next generation develop the emotional intelligence they need to thrive.

