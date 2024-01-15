en English
Embassy Intervention: Omani Student Quarrel in Jordan and Indonesian Evacuation from Sudan

By: Safak Costu
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:51 am EST
Embassy Intervention: Omani Student Quarrel in Jordan and Indonesian Evacuation from Sudan

Earlier this week, the Embassy of the Sultanate of Oman in Jordan was forced to respond to a video showing a brawl between Omani students following a graduation ceremony at the University of Jordan. The embassy confirmed the incident, which had elicited strong emotional responses online, labeling it as a brief altercation that had been swiftly brought under control.

Embassy’s Involvement in the Aftermath

In the aftermath of the quarrel, the embassy took a proactive stance, meeting with those involved in the incident. They reminded Omani students of the need to uphold their personal integrity and the high moral standards expected of them as representatives of their country abroad.

Assurances of Student Welfare

In an effort to allay concerns, the embassy also confirmed that Omani students in Jordan are well-looked after. They are the recipients of full support from both the embassy and the universities where they are studying. This incident, while regrettable, was presented as an isolated event that does not represent the experience of the wider Omani student community in Jordan.

Evacuation of Indonesian Citizens from Sudan

In related news from the diplomatic world, the Indonesian Embassy in Khartoum has successfully evacuated three Indonesian citizens from Sudan amidst an ongoing armed conflict. The Ambassador has since urged Indonesian migrant workers to exercise caution when choosing work abroad and to comply fully with all relevant provisions.

The evacuated citizens expressed their gratitude for the attention and assistance they received from the Indonesian Embassy, highlighting the pivotal role embassies play in safeguarding their citizens abroad.

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

