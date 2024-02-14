Elsevier's Scopus AI Revolutionizes Research Summaries and Insights

February 15, 2024: Elsevier, a distinguished scientific information and data analytics provider, unveils Scopus AI, a cutting-edge generative AI product designed to streamline and enhance research summaries and insights for professionals in the field. This AI-powered platform harnesses the power of machine learning to analyze, categorize, and summarize vast quantities of data, enabling brands to make informed decisions with unprecedented efficiency.

Advertisment

Revolutionizing Research

Drawing from a colossal database of over 27,000 academic journals, 1.8 billion citations, and 17 million author profiles, Scopus AI is poised to transform the way researchers and institutions interact with scientific literature. Developed and tested in close collaboration with the research community, this powerful tool offers trustworthy, cited research tailored to users' unique needs.

The Power of Generative AI

Advertisment

Leveraging the latest advancements in generative AI, Scopus AI can potentially increase Compound Annual Growth Rates (CAGR) by 0.5 to 0.7 percentage points for early adopters and 0.1 to 0.3 percentage points for late adopters. By automating data analysis and content generation, this technology promises to revolutionize various industries, potentially taking over 29.5% of hours worked in the US economy by 2030.

Unlocking New Opportunities

The advent of generative AI opens new avenues for businesses to tap into previously untapped data sources and identify consumer trends for product development. With the ability to create new content, such as video clips and 3D models, without human effort, this groundbreaking technology promises to save time and resources while delivering accurate and comprehensive insights.

Available for purchase by Scopus customers worldwide, Scopus AI is primed to redefine the research landscape, offering unparalleled efficiency and accuracy in data analysis. By embracing this innovative technology, researchers and professionals can stay ahead of the curve, driving impactful decision-making and fostering a culture of informed progress.