Elon University Alumna and Broadway Star Ginna Claire Mason to Inspire Class of 2024

Advertisment

Elon University proudly announces that Ginna Claire Mason, a distinguished alumna and Broadway star, will be gracing the podium as the undergraduate commencement speaker for the class of 2024. The much-awaited ceremony is scheduled for Friday, May 24, 2024, at the Schar Center.

A Journey from Elon to Broadway

Mason's exemplary journey began at Elon University, where she graduated from the esteemed musical theatre program in 2013. Since then, she has taken the Broadway stage by storm, most notably for her captivating portrayal of Glinda in the beloved production of Wicked the Musical.

Advertisment

In addition to her Broadway success, Mason has expanded her repertoire to include performances in two Hallmark Channel movies, further solidifying her status as a multifaceted talent in the entertainment industry.

The Impact of a Virtual Musical Theatre School

During the height of the pandemic, Mason recognized the need for a creative outlet for students and educators alike. In response, she founded a virtual musical theatre school, providing a unique opportunity for aspiring artists to hone their craft despite the challenging circumstances.

Advertisment

One such student who has greatly benefited from Mason's virtual school is Derick Donato, a junior at Elon University. Donato's experience serves as a testament to the profound impact Mason's initiative has had on countless students during these unprecedented times.

A Special Performance Before the Commencement Address

Prior to her commencement address, Mason will treat audiences to a special performance at the Bonita Springs Concert Band event on February 18. She will be singing songs from Wicked and other cherished classics.

Joining her on stage will be trumpet player Vince DiMartino, a seasoned musician known for his impressive performances. The concert will be led by Rick DeJonge, a graduate of the prestigious USC Scoring for Motion Pictures and Television Program.

As we eagerly await Ginna Claire Mason's inspiring words for the class of 2024, her accomplishments on and off the stage serve as a shining example of the power of passion, perseverance, and the enduring influence of a strong educational foundation.