Elimination Communication: A Resurgence in Diaper-Free Potty Training

In the realm of parenting, a practice known as 'elimination communication' (EC) is gaining international attention. The method revolves around potty training infants, a task traditionally reserved for toddlers, by learning to decode their specific signs of needing to use the bathroom. While this approach might seem novel, it's a time-tested technique used across generations in different parts of the globe.

EC: A Global Perspective

In rural China, babies often don open-crotch pants, facilitating the ease of elimination, while in Guatemala, mothers carrying their infants respond promptly to their cues for elimination. The practice, however, finds less favor in Western cultures, where disposable diapers dominate the market. Nevertheless, a growing number of parents in the U.S. and Europe are rediscovering and embracing EC.

Parental Experiences with EC

Angela Harders, a mother and educator, successfully implemented EC with her children. Her daughter was fully potty trained by the tender age of 12 months. Inspired by Ingrid Bauer's book 'Diaper Free,' Roma Norriss, a U.K. parenting consultant, also employed EC in her parenting routine.

The EC Process

Andrea Olson, a mother of six and founder of Go Diaper Free, suggests starting with 'easy catches,' such as taking the baby to the potty upon waking. EC demands consistency and an ability to recognize an infant's cues, which may include grunting, kicking, or squirming. While some EC practitioners still use diapers as a backup, they are not the primary means for managing elimination.