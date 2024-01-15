ElevenAmped Unveils Goal Getter Program to Empower Novice Entrepreneurs

Online business training and strategy platform, ElevenAmped, has unveiled the Goal Getter program, an innovative initiative designed to arm novice entrepreneurs with the tools they need to launch and grow their businesses successfully. This transformative program offers a hands-on, interactive learning experience through ElevenAmped's innovative platform, spotlighting the need for a robust business plan and employing proven strategies to attain set objectives.

Addressing the Entrepreneurial Failure Rate

ElevenAmped's program underscores the pressing need for a clear, actionable strategy in facilitating long-term business success. Statistics reveal a sobering reality—that over 20% of small businesses crumble in their inaugural year, while more than half don't survive past the fifth year. The Goal Getter program seeks to rectify these grim odds by nurturing essential entrepreneurial skills, providing valuable tools for goal tracking, market analysis, and strategic planning.

Nurturing Success with Proactive Planning

Participants of the Goal Getter program have the opportunity to establish 90-day action plan cycles, alongside monthly and annual reviews, to ensure their business is on the right trajectory. The platform also encompasses an extensive library of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), templates for marketing and planning, and a wealth of other resources, all designed to support budding entrepreneurs in their business journey.

Empowering Entrepreneurs Through Additional Offerings

In a continued commitment to turning entrepreneurial dreams into reality, ElevenAmped is set to release a Marketing Mastery Program. This upcoming offering aims to bolster business growth and marketing efforts for entrepreneurs, further strengthening ElevenAmped's suite of resources for business development. Founded by successful entrepreneurs with over two decades of experience in business development, ElevenAmped's innovative solutions are setting the stage for a new era of entrepreneurial success.