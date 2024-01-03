Elevator Launches IMPACT!: A Purpose-Driven Business Support Program

Elevator, a Scottish social enterprise, has unveiled a fully-funded business support initiative dubbed IMPACT!, designed to aid organizations in harmonizing their corporate objectives with essential core values. The program, which targets a broad range of sectors, seeks to stimulate growth and cultivate a workplace environment where employees feel appreciated and driven.

Execution and Funding

The program will be executed via three cohorts situated in Edinburgh, Glasgow, and Dundee. It has secured backing from the Scottish Enterprise’s Ecosystem Fund, indicative of the growing recognition of the importance of purpose-driven business models. As per a government-commissioned report, companies that underscore their purpose are likely to outperform financially, with consumers demonstrating an increased willingness to pay a premium for products or services full of intention and impact.

Expert Facilitation

The IMPACT! program will feature a series of workshops, with industry experts such as Zoi Kantounatou, Lee Fitzpatrick, and Catherine Docherty sharing insights on various topics. These include leadership, market differentiation, and ethical marketing. Participants will learn to apply these strategic tools to their own businesses, equipping them to stand out in competitive markets and operate with an ethical mindset.

Program Onboarding and Registration

After a successful pilot in Perth and Kinross, the program is now open for registration until January 31st. The timeline includes various dates for onboarding, learning sessions, and networking events tailored for each city. This offers participants the chance to connect with like-minded business owners and entrepreneurs, fostering a sense of community and shared learning.