en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Elevator Launches IMPACT!: A Purpose-Driven Business Support Program

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:31 am EST
Elevator Launches IMPACT!: A Purpose-Driven Business Support Program

Elevator, a Scottish social enterprise, has unveiled a fully-funded business support initiative dubbed IMPACT!, designed to aid organizations in harmonizing their corporate objectives with essential core values. The program, which targets a broad range of sectors, seeks to stimulate growth and cultivate a workplace environment where employees feel appreciated and driven.

Execution and Funding

The program will be executed via three cohorts situated in Edinburgh, Glasgow, and Dundee. It has secured backing from the Scottish Enterprise’s Ecosystem Fund, indicative of the growing recognition of the importance of purpose-driven business models. As per a government-commissioned report, companies that underscore their purpose are likely to outperform financially, with consumers demonstrating an increased willingness to pay a premium for products or services full of intention and impact.

Expert Facilitation

The IMPACT! program will feature a series of workshops, with industry experts such as Zoi Kantounatou, Lee Fitzpatrick, and Catherine Docherty sharing insights on various topics. These include leadership, market differentiation, and ethical marketing. Participants will learn to apply these strategic tools to their own businesses, equipping them to stand out in competitive markets and operate with an ethical mindset.

Program Onboarding and Registration

After a successful pilot in Perth and Kinross, the program is now open for registration until January 31st. The timeline includes various dates for onboarding, learning sessions, and networking events tailored for each city. This offers participants the chance to connect with like-minded business owners and entrepreneurs, fostering a sense of community and shared learning.

0
Business Education
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Rural Demand Continues to Challenge India's FMCG Sector in Q3FY24: Nuvama Report

By Rafia Tasleem

Kenya Airways Shares Suspension Extended for Another Year

By Israel Ojoko

Ghana's Inflation Rate Poised to Surpass IMF's Target, IC Research Reveals

By Ebenezer Mensah

SatisFacts Research Unveils Findings of Biennial Online Renter Study: A Look into the Multifamily Industry

By Mahnoor Jehangir

DriveItAway's CEO Shares 2023 Achievements, 2024 Growth Strategies in ...
@Automotive · 2 mins
DriveItAway's CEO Shares 2023 Achievements, 2024 Growth Strategies in ...
heart comment 0
AptarGroup Unveils 2024 Schedule for Quarterly Conference Calls

By Sakchi Khandelwal

AptarGroup Unveils 2024 Schedule for Quarterly Conference Calls
Landsea Homes Appoints Veteran Lawyer Kelly Rentzel as General Counsel

By Wojciech Zylm

Landsea Homes Appoints Veteran Lawyer Kelly Rentzel as General Counsel
STB Rejects Canadian National Railway’s Bid to Acquire Springfield Line

By Sakchi Khandelwal

STB Rejects Canadian National Railway's Bid to Acquire Springfield Line
Bajaj Auto’s Shares Soar Following Buyback Announcement

By Salman Akhtar

Bajaj Auto's Shares Soar Following Buyback Announcement
Latest Headlines
World News
Passionate Eagles Fan Goes Viral: A Testament to the Loyalty of Sports Fans
26 seconds
Passionate Eagles Fan Goes Viral: A Testament to the Loyalty of Sports Fans
Unexpected Global Events Mark the Start of 2024: Japan Airlines Jet Collision and More
36 seconds
Unexpected Global Events Mark the Start of 2024: Japan Airlines Jet Collision and More
Eric Gray: The New York Giants' Potential Game-Changer in the 2024 Season
44 seconds
Eric Gray: The New York Giants' Potential Game-Changer in the 2024 Season
GLP-1 Receptor Agonists: A Game Changer in Obesity Treatment, but Access Remains a Challenge
2 mins
GLP-1 Receptor Agonists: A Game Changer in Obesity Treatment, but Access Remains a Challenge
Police Sub-Inspector's Attempted Suicide Shocks Patna, Highlights Mental Health Crisis
2 mins
Police Sub-Inspector's Attempted Suicide Shocks Patna, Highlights Mental Health Crisis
Cruz Hepburn: From Baseball Diamond to Football Field
2 mins
Cruz Hepburn: From Baseball Diamond to Football Field
Dulwich Hamlet's Play-Off Hopes Dented After Defeat to Chatham Town
4 mins
Dulwich Hamlet's Play-Off Hopes Dented After Defeat to Chatham Town
Low-Carb Diets: The Hidden Risk of Hair Loss
4 mins
Low-Carb Diets: The Hidden Risk of Hair Loss
Regulatory Overhaul in EU’s Medical Device Sector: What Companies Need to Know
4 mins
Regulatory Overhaul in EU’s Medical Device Sector: What Companies Need to Know
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
3 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
3 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
4 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
5 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
6 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
6 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
9 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
11 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
11 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app