Elder Christofferson Highlights Spiritual Resilience in Address to Seminary Teachers Amid Rising Youth Depression

In a recent annual training broadcast addressed to seminary and institute teachers, Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles raised attention towards the escalating rates of depression and anxiety among young people. Drawing from a 2018 study, he revealed that a staggering 29% of member youth across the globe grapple with clinical anxiety levels.

Understanding Heavenly Father's Plan

Christofferson underscored the significance of comprehending Heavenly Father's plan, particularly the Atonement of Jesus Christ, to construct robust emotional and spiritual resilience. He argued that a profound understanding of God's plan can alleviate feelings of hopelessness and desolation about the future.

Teachers - The Harbingers of Hope

Encouraging teachers to become purveyors of hope, Elder Christofferson emphasized the utilization of the Book of Mormon—being studied by Latter-day Saints this year—as a wellspring of strength and reassurance. He further underlined the narratives of overcoming adversity and faith in the Savior as instrumental in battling doubt and depression.

Leading Youth Towards Spiritual Rebirth

Calling upon teachers to guide youth towards spiritual rebirth, Elder Christofferson assured that this journey would dispel depression and usher in tranquility. Complementing his address, Elder Gilbert, a General Authority Seventy, urged teachers to fortify the prophetic emphases shared with young adults about understanding their divine identity and harnessing the power of Jesus Christ in their covenants.