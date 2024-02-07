Elaina Raven: From Classroom Challenges to Career-Tech All-Star

Setting a stellar example of academic achievement and dedication, Elaina Raven, a senior at Gouverneur and a student of education and human services at Southwest Tech, has been recognized as this week's 7 News Career-Tech All-Star. This honor comes not only due to her academic prowess but also her steadfast commitment to understanding the intricacies of human behavior.

A Journey of Self-Discovery

Elaina's journey wasn't always smooth. Entering classrooms, initially, was a daunting experience for her. However, her perseverance turned the challenge into an opportunity. She found pleasure in working with children of varying temperaments and abilities, honing her skills in effective communication and understanding.

Inspiration Behind the Choice

Elaina's decision to delve into the field of psychology was influenced by her interactions with teachers, guidance counselors, and principals. The diverse techniques employed by these educators to interact with students, accommodating their unique needs and personalities, piqued her interest. Observing their unique methods of engagement with students, she realized the power of psychology in shaping young minds and lives.

Looking Ahead: Grand Canyon University

With her strong foundation in education and human services, Elaina is ready to embark on her next academic journey. Come fall, she will pursue her studies in psychology at the renowned Grand Canyon University in Arizona, taking a step closer to her dream of understanding and aiding human development.