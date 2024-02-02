Egypt's 'Survival Boats' Initiative: A Beacon Against Illegal Immigration

On the frontline of Egypt's battle against illegal immigration, the 'Survival Boats' initiative has been making strides in Dakahlia Governorate. A recent report released by the Egyptian Ministry of Emigration and Egyptian Expatriates' Affairs reveals the progress of the program, offering a beacon of hope for those seeking a legal and safe path to economic prosperity.

A Comprehensive Approach to Curb Illegal Immigration

The initiative, a collaboration between the Chamber of the Egyptian-German Center for Jobs, Immigration and Reintegration and the 'Enma Misr' Association, has been rolled out across 14 governorates notorious for high rates of illegal emigration. In her recent visit to Dakahlia, Minister Soha Gendi took stock of the program's achievements, underscoring the government's commitment to providing legal and viable alternatives to risky and illegal emigration.

Empowering Individuals Through Skills Training

The 'Survival Boats' initiative has transformed the lives of 222 individuals from Dakahlia who have received training in diverse skills. The program covers a wide gamut of skill sets, from back-end programming, handicrafts, to sales and entrepreneurship. Beyond skills training, the initiative also offers guidance on employment and vocational training, equipping participants with the tools they need to thrive in the job market.

Securing Job Opportunities in Germany

The initiative goes a step further by offering consultancy on securing job opportunities in Germany, specifically targeting those with technical qualifications. This unique aspect of the program not only provides a legal pathway to migration but also fills a critical demand in the German job market for technically qualified personnel.

Educating Women Leaders and At-Risk Youths

In partnership with the National Council for Women, the initiative has launched specialized educational programs for 101 rural women leaders. Furthermore, awareness programs have been implemented for 29 highly qualified youths at risk of illegal migration. These programs, a joint effort between the Center and the Governorate General Office, demonstrate the initiative's comprehensive approach to tackling illegal immigration.

The 'Survival Boats' initiative is a shining example of a holistic and effective approach to addressing illegal immigration. By providing legal alternatives and raising awareness about the dangers of illegal immigration, it is charting a new course for those seeking a better life beyond Egypt's borders.