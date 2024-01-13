Egypt’s President El-Sisi Sets Agenda for Higher Education and Historic Cairo’s Restoration

In an instrumental gathering, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi of Egypt, along with a circle of key dignitaries, including Prime Minister Dr. Mostafa Madbouly, Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research Dr. Ayman Ashour, President’s Advisor for Urban Planning Major General Amir Sayed Ahmed, and Head of the Armed Forces Engineering Authority Major General Ahmed Al-Azzazi, converged on important national development issues. The primary focus of the meeting was the enhancement of Egypt’s higher education and the initiation of new universities.

Revamping Higher Education

The Egyptian President, in his quest to strengthen the country’s educational foundation, received updates on the advancement of various educational projects. These projects aim to establish new universities across the nation, equipping Egypt with superior educational institutions, and thereby uplifting the country’s academic stature on a global scale. President El-Sisi, in his capacity as the nation’s leader, asserted the importance of meticulous evaluation and execution of these plans.

Resurrecting Historic Cairo

Another significant topic of discussion, presented by the Minister of Higher Education, was the resurrection of Historic Cairo. The plan envisions not just the restoration of the city’s lost grandeur, but also addresses the pressing challenges of building deterioration and burgeoning population density. The President emphasized the importance of preserving the city’s unique heritage, while simultaneously catering to the modern-day needs of its citizens.

A Boost for Tourism

President El-Sisi highlighted the critical need to improve citizen access to facilities and services, increase green spaces, and forge connections between archaeological and tourist sites. These measures are designed to invigorate both local and foreign tourism, creating a win-win situation for the city’s economy and cultural heritage. Lastly, the President issued directives, ensuring the citizens’ right to a clean environment, thereby underlining the government’s commitment to sustainable development. This information was disseminated by the Spokesman for the Presidency, Counselor Ahmed Fahmy, on behalf of The Presidency of the Arab Republic of Egypt.