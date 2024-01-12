en English
Education

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:59 am EST
Egypt’s Ministries Collaborate to Enhance Technical Education; Parallel Efforts by IBM in Gujarat

On Thursday, January 11, 2024, Dr. Reda Hegazy, the Minister of Education and Technical Education, and Hassan Shehata, the Minister of Labor, convened at the ministry’s headquarters in the New Administrative Capital. The primary focus of the meeting was to explore avenues of cooperation, particularly concerning the enhancement and development of technical education. The ministers are working diligently to ensure that graduates of technical education are well-equipped and prepared for both local and international labor markets.

Addressing the Gap

The meeting is a reflection of an earnest effort to bridge the existing gap between the educational output and the labor market demand. By enhancing the skills of technical education graduates, the ministers aim to make them more competitive job applicants. This not only improves their individual prospects but also contributes significantly to the economic development of the country.

A Collaborative Endeavor

This initiative represents a collaborative venture between two vital ministries. It aims to tackle the challenges faced by technical education graduates head-on and improve their employability prospects in various sectors. The meeting underscores the commitment of the ministries to work in synergy for the overall enhancement of the education sector.

Parallel Developments

In a similar vein, IBM has partnered with the Commissionerate of Technical Education, Government of Gujarat. This collaboration is aimed at fortifying technical and professional education in the state. The partnership seeks to equip learners in Gujarat with crucial skills in emerging technologies like AI, cybersecurity, and hybrid cloud. It also aims to address knowledge gaps in these areas and improve soft skills, thereby strengthening Gujarat’s education and skilling ecosystem.

These initiatives, both in Egypt and Gujarat, align with the global vision of enhancing technical education to meet the demands of an increasingly digital and technologically advanced world.

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

