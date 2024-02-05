Egypt's IBCU and UEL Forge New Partnership in Economics, Finance, and Digital Marketing

In a significant step forward for Egyptian higher education, the International Branch of Cairo University (IBCU) has inked a new agreement with the University of East London (UEL). The agreement, signed in the presence of the Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research in Egypt, Ayman Ashour, aims to foster cooperation in the fields of economics, finance, and digital marketing. The signing ceremony took place at the headquarters of the Ministry in the New Administrative Capital.

Strengthening Ties with UEL

According to Minister Ayman Ashour, this partnership is not an isolated event but part of an ongoing effort to strengthen the ties between Egyptian universities and UEL. The agreement serves as a testament to Egypt's commitment towards the internationalization of its higher education system. The Minister highlighted the successful implementation of dual degree programs in collaboration with UEL at other Egyptian institutions, including Alexandria National University, New Mansoura University, and National Mansoura University.

UEL's Commitment to Student Success

The University of East London is recognized for its dedication to nurturing student talents and equipping them with skills that align with current labor market demands. The university has a history of successful partnerships with other Egyptian universities, providing dual degrees and fostering student success.

Implications for the Future

The IBCU-UEL agreement is expected to enhance educational offerings for Egyptian students, providing them with opportunities to acquire knowledge and skills in high-demand fields such as economics, finance, and digital marketing. This move is in line with the Ministry's policy of paying great attention to the international scope of the Egyptian higher education system, aiming to support students in their academic and professional endeavors.