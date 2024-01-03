Effingham County School District Unveils STARS Childcare Centers

Effingham County School District in Georgia has unveiled an innovative solution to assist its staff in securing reliable daycare services for their children. Named STARS (Supports Teachers and Rising Students Early Learning Centers), these centers have been set up at Rincon Elementary and Guyton Elementary schools, aiming to create a nurturing environment for children aged 6 weeks to 4 years old.

STARS: A Beacon for Young Minds

Operating from 6:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., STARS is more than just a daycare center. It has a focused curriculum designed to prepare young children for school. The program implements the Georgia Early Learning and Development Standards, fostering key skills such as language acquisition, cognitive abilities, emotional intelligence, and independence, all vital elements of early childhood development.

Funded by E-SPLOST

The creation of STARS was made possible through funding from the Educational Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (E-SPLOST). This initiative underscores the school district’s commitment to not only serving the educational needs of its students but also supporting its staff in managing their familial responsibilities.

Exclusive Service for School District Employees

STARS is exclusively available to full-time employees of the Effingham County School District. This exclusivity ensures that the staff can have peace of mind about their children’s welfare during work hours, ultimately enhancing their productivity and contributing to the overall success of the district. The official launch of the centers was celebrated with a grand opening and open house event on a Tuesday night, with regular operations beginning the succeeding Wednesday.