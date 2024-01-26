Educator-Turned-Author Susan Kaufman Debuts Children's Book Supporting Literacy

The world of children's literature has a new entrant, 'Louis Learns to Listen NOT!', penned by Susan Kaufman, an experienced educator and doting grandmother. The book spins the yarn of a spirited boy named Louis, who, along with his mother and sister, sets off on a series of global escapades. The story, which originated as a bedtime tale for Kaufman's grandchildren, is a published work inspired by a real-life boy and the creative contributions of her own grandchildren.

From Bedtime Stories to Published Work

The inquisitive Louis takes young readers on a journey across the globe, stopping at places like Toronto, France, and the Louvre. Herein lies the magic of Kaufman's storytelling as it seamlessly weaves facts about diverse cultures and art into Louis's adventures, transforming the tale into an educational resource.

Each character in the book came to life with the imaginative input of Kaufman's grandchildren. Their role in the book's creation was more than just passive listeners; they were active contributors, making it a true family project.

Supporting Literacy through Charitable Donation

Not only does Kaufman aim to enthral young minds with Louis's adventures, but she also has a philanthropic mission. A portion of the book's proceeds is earmarked for the Literacy Coalition of Palm Beach County. This organization, dedicated to promoting reading among children, will benefit from the sale of each book.

Expressing gratitude for the forthcoming donation, Kristin Calder, the CEO of the Literacy Coalition, expressed keen interest to include 'Louis Learns to Listen NOT!' in their reading programs. This integration is a testament to the book's potential as a valuable resource for children's literacy.

Love Letter to Grandchildren

Kaufman is actively disseminating her book among young readers through children's classes, viewing it as a love letter to her grandchildren. This labor of love is an extension of the inspiration she derived from her own grandmother, further strengthening the familial ties woven into the book's creation.

'Louis Learns to Listen NOT!' is available for purchase at Barnes & Noble, Amazon, and interested educators or childcare facilities can arrange readings with Kaufman directly. The story of Louis not only entertains but also educates and contributes to a noble cause.