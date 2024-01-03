Education Uninterrupted: Colombo Sets Up Special Exam Center Amidst Heavy Rains

In response to the catastrophic deluge that has befallen parts of Colombo, the Examination Department has risen to the occasion, creating a lifeline for students slated for their A-Level examinations. As heavy rainfall continues to wreak havoc, disrupting life and infrastructure, an emergency examination center has sprung up at Manampitiya Sinhala Maha Vidyalaya. This move comes as a beacon of hope for students, particularly those from the education divisions of Welikanda, Aralaganwila, and Dimbulagala, who have been caught in the crosshairs of these adverse weather conditions. This newly minted center is not merely a stop-gap measure but a full-fledged examination venue, primed to conduct tests across all subjects.

Weathering the Storm: A Lifeline for Students

For students who found themselves in the eye of the storm, unable to reach their originally assigned examination centers, this initiative is nothing short of a lifeline. The Examination Department has ensured that the new center is fully equipped to administer exams in all subjects, thereby providing a viable option for students. This move is a testament to the Department’s commitment to ensuring that the education of these young minds does not become a casualty of the inclement weather conditions.

Education Uninterrupted: Carrying On Amidst Chaos

The A-Level exams, a crucial stepping stone in the academic journey of students, are set to commence tomorrow and continue until the end of the month. Despite the ongoing chaos caused by the relentless rains, the Examination Department’s swift action has ensured that the wheels of education continue to turn. While the city grapples with the fallout of the rains, students living in the affected areas can now focus on their examinations, secure in the knowledge that they have a safe and accessible venue at their disposal.

A Testament to Resilience and Ingenuity

This initiative by the Examination Department is a shining example of resilience and ingenuity in the face of adversity. By setting up a special examination center, the Department has not only mitigated the impact of the severe weather on the education of students but has also sent a powerful message. It is a reminder that even in the midst of crises, it is possible to rise above the circumstances, safeguarding the future of the nation’s youth.