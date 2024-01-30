PM Correia e Silva Stresses Education's Role in Africa's Growth

At the 3rd Italy-Africa Summit held in Rome, Prime Minister Ulisses Correia e Silva magnified the importance of education and professional qualifications in alleviating poverty and promoting sustainable development in Africa. The summit, inaugurated by Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni, was a platform for African leaders to discuss Italy's comprehensive development plan for the continent.

Correia e Silva stressed that Africa, a continent with a largely young populace, requires robust and consistent efforts in educational and professional training. He advocated that accessible education, spanning pre-school to university, is a powerful instrument in this endeavor. He associated professional skills with opportunities for respectable employment and entrepreneurship, crucial for the youth and for realizing gender equality and equity. This comprehensive approach to education and professional training, he argued, can significantly catalyze economic growth and human development.

Italy's Development Plan for Africa

Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni revealed Italy's extensive development blueprint for Africa at the summit. The plan, backed by an initial fund of 5.5 billion euros, aims to extend cooperation with Africa beyond energy. It focuses on pilot projects in education, health care, water, sanitation, agriculture, and energy infrastructure. The summit offered African leaders a preliminary insight into Italy's philosophy supported by tangible examples. This strategy hopes to curb migration flows and establish a new relationship between Europe and Africa.

During the summit, IEA Executive Director Dr. Fatih Birol emphasized the importance of international cooperation and the establishment of mutually beneficial partnerships, particularly on energy resources, to aid Africa's energy transition and economic development. He brought attention to the issue of clean cooking access in Africa and its severe impacts on health, gender equality, and the environment.