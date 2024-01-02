en English
Education

Education and Healthcare: Twin Pillars of Women’s Empowerment, Says Prof. Adenike Oladiji

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:34 am EST
Education and Healthcare: Twin Pillars of Women’s Empowerment, Says Prof. Adenike Oladiji

Prof. Adenike Oladiji, the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Technology, Akure, Ondo State, has underlined the necessity of providing quality education to women for national growth. Speaking at a keynote address during the annual public lecture of the Precision Online Newspaper in Akure, she accentuated the significance of the topic, ‘Promoting women’s rights to quality education and healthcare.’

Educated Women: Pillars of Society

During her speech, Prof. Oladiji brought to light that educated women are in a better position to make informed decisions, pursue professional paths, and make significant contributions to their communities. Education, she stressed, allows women to contest societal norms, shatter gender stereotypes, and actively participate in socio-economic and political activities. Furthermore, the ability to invest in their children’s education gives them the power to break the cycle of poverty.

Education and Healthcare: Indispensable for Women Empowerment

The Vice-Chancellor argued that women’s rights to education and healthcare are not just about justice but are crucial for sustainable development and societal progress. She underscored the interdependence of education and healthcare in empowering women to lead healthy, fulfilling lives, and make meaningful contributions to society.

Commitment to Women’s Education and Empowerment

Meanwhile, Mr. Hakeem Adebumiti, the publisher of Precision Online Newspaper, echoed the significance of women’s education and empowerment. He expressed the publication’s dedication to these causes. Mr. Adebumiti voiced his concern over the high number of out-of-school children, particularly girls, which he noted was around 20 million globally as of September 2022, according to UNESCO.

Education
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

