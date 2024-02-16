Edo State University Uzairue: Bridging the Gap Between Classroom and Industry

On a day marked by academic celebration and industrial exploration, Edo State University Uzairue not only welcomed 1,245 new students into its esteemed halls but also extended the boundaries of classroom learning by facilitating a practical learning experience. The 9th matriculation ceremony, led by Vice-Chancellor Prof. Emmanuel Aluyor, underscored the university's commitment to leveraging technology and adhering to regulations for academic excellence. Meanwhile, a contingent of Chemical Engineering students ventured beyond the campus to witness the real-world application of their studies at the BUA Group Obu Cement Plant and Modula refinery in Edo State.

The Journey of Learning: From Classroom to Industry

In an initiative led by Dr. Francis Dayo, the Acting Head of the Department of Chemical Engineering, students were provided with a unique opportunity to immerse themselves in the operational dynamics of two major industrial facilities. This excursion was not merely a field trip; it was a bridge connecting theoretical knowledge with practical application, designed to enrich the students' understanding of chemical engineering processes. The visit to the BUA Group's facilities allowed students to observe firsthand the intricacies of cement production and refinery operations, thereby enhancing their academic and professional development.

Ascending New Heights in Academic Pursuits

The matriculation ceremony of Edo State University Uzairue for the 2023/2024 academic session was not just a formality but a testament to the institution's remarkable growth over the past eight years. From its inception with three faculties and eight programs, the university now boasts nine faculties offering over 30 undergraduate programs, all accredited by the National Universities Commission and relevant professional bodies. Prof. Emmanuel Aluyor, in his address to the matriculating students, emphasized the significance of adhering to the university's regulations and maximizing the use of technological and ICT facilities available to them. His words were not just directives but a beacon guiding the students towards academic and personal development.

A Beacon of Excellence in Higher Education

The expansion of Edo State University Uzairue's academic portfolio to include a wide range of undergraduate and postgraduate programs, including PGD, Masters, MBA, MPA, Mphil, and Ph.D., is a clear indicator of its dedication to providing world-class education. The College of Post Graduate Studies, with its successful programs, stands as a pillar of advanced learning and research, contributing to the university's vision of fostering discipline and excellence in academic pursuits. The institution's adherence to the academic calendar and its emphasis on discipline further establish its reputation as a cradle of knowledge and innovation.

In conclusion, the events at Edo State University Uzairue, marked by the matriculation of 1,245 students and the insightful field trip led by the Department of Chemical Engineering, reflect a holistic approach to education that combines rigorous academic training with practical, real-world experiences. The institution's growth, underscored by its expanded academic offerings and commitment to excellence, positions it as a beacon of higher education, poised to shape the future of its students and the broader academic landscape.