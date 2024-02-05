Edmonton Public Schools Receive Positive Feedback: A Focus on Anti-Racism and Mental Health Initiatives

In a recent report on education, students and families expressed their satisfaction regarding the information provided by schools, underscoring its beneficial impact on learning. The report, a comprehensive feedback survey from Edmonton Public Schools, brings to light the extent to which the curriculum materials are being utilized by staff, their confidence in nurturing the necessary competencies for students' futures, and the ongoing steps towards reconciliation with a focus on anti-racism and mental health initiatives.

Curriculum Utilization and Confidence in Fostering Competencies

While staff members reported having sufficient access to curriculum materials, the report indicates that less than 70% of kindergarten to grade 6 staff made use of the Division's resources for the new curriculum. Despite this, the staff expressed a high level of confidence in their role in fostering the competencies that students will need to navigate their futures.

Strategic Plan: Reconciliation, Anti-Racism, and Mental Health Initiatives

The EPS 2022-2026 Division Strategic Plan has prioritized actions towards reconciliation, with a strong emphasis on anti-racism and mental health initiatives. The report suggests a moderate level of communication to families about anti-racism support and reflects a notable diversity in staffing.

Mental Health and Inclusivity

Addressing mental health issues features prominently in the report, with numerous in-person resources and student engagement programs designed to promote well-being, inclusion, and safety. A noteworthy majority of students, families, and staff felt that schools are inclusive environments where students feel a sense of belonging. According to the report, 52.1% of students see their identity reflected in course material, thus affirming the efforts towards fostering inclusive learning environments.

The report, showcasing the positive feedback as well as highlighting areas requiring more focus such as inclusivity, is set to be discussed in an upcoming board meeting. With an increase in survey respondents from the previous year, the report is expected to play a significant role in shaping the future educational strategies of Edmonton Public Schools.