Edmonds School District to Tackle Homelessness with Scriber Place Project

On January 9, the Edmonds School Board convened to discuss an ambitious housing project named Scriber Place, designed to provide affordable housing for families within the Edmonds School District. This initiative, which serves as a beacon of hope for students and families grappling with homelessness, is slated for completion in September 2025.

From Surplus to Shelter

In 2021, the school board identified a 2.2-acre property near Cedar Valley Community School as surplus. In a strategic move, they leased it to Housing Hope, an Everett-based nonprofit, for a symbolic dollar per year over the next 75 years. Housing Hope is now steering the development of the site under the conviction that stable housing is a fundamental cornerstone for students’ academic success.

A Home for Larger Families

What makes Scriber Place unique is its commitment to accommodating larger families. The project will offer four-bedroom units for the first time, alongside other various bedroom options. In addition to affordable housing, Scriber Place will also feature community amenities, creating an environment conducive to communal interactions and a sense of belonging among its residents.

Next Steps

The design phase of Scriber Place is expected to wrap up by April 2023, followed by city reviews and necessary revisions. As the Edmonds School District and Housing Hope join hands to turn this vision into reality, they underscore the importance of education and housing stability in shaping a thriving community.

The January 9 meeting also marked the induction of Hawk Cramer as the new School Board Director and the approval of a resolution to expand the Sno-Isle Tech Skills Center Consortium with the inclusion of the Stanwood-Camano School District.