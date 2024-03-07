Edel Walsh's Smart Study Strategy: Transforming Student Success and Well-being

As exam season looms, students and parents alike find themselves navigating the stressful waters of preparation and performance. Edel Walsh, a seasoned student exam and well-being coach, shares invaluable insights on how to study smart, not hard, to excel in exams. With a rich background in corporate accountancy and professional education, Walsh has dedicated herself to empowering students through strategic study methods and stress management techniques.

Empowering Through Smart Study Strategies

Walsh's approach centers on the concept of 'retrieval practice,' a method that encourages students to continuously test their knowledge, enhancing their ability to recall information during exams. This strategy, as opposed to mere reading and note-taking, has proven to be a game-changer for many students. Walsh also emphasizes the importance of reflective study through a journaling technique that helps students set daily goals and assess their progress, shedding light on both successes and areas needing improvement.

Recognizing the significant impact of emotional well-being on academic performance, Walsh offers invaluable advice to parents on supporting their children. She advocates for parents to prioritize their own well-being, listen actively to their children's concerns, and maintain a supportive rather than directive stance. This holistic approach not only alleviates stress for students but also fosters a more conducive environment for learning and growth.