Ede Polytechnic Rewards Top Students with N400,000, Introduces 18 New Programs

The Federal Polytechnic Ede, Osun State, celebrated its 30th matriculation by rewarding two of its top National Diploma students, Waliu Bamidele and Babatunde Ifeoluwa, with N200,000 each for their exceptional academic performance. This gesture underscores the institution's commitment to academic excellence as it simultaneously announces the introduction of 18 new programs, expanding its curriculum to cater for a broader range of academic interests.

Rewarding Excellence

Amid the matriculation of 9,150 students for the 2023/2024 session, the Polytechnic's management, led by Rector Dr. Man Yahaya Sani, chose to highlight the achievements of its brightest scholars. Waliu Bamidele of the Department of Library Information Science and Babatunde Ifeoluwa of the Department of Mechanical Engineering were both honored for achieving a CGPA of 3.98. This financial incentive, according to Sani, is aimed at not only rewarding the students' hard work but also motivating others to strive for academic excellence.

Expanding Academic Horizons

Dr. Sani also took the opportunity to announce the addition of 18 new programs at both the National Diploma and Higher National Diploma levels, starting from the 2023/2024 academic session. With this expansion, the Federal Polytechnic Ede now boasts 64 and 42 fully accredited programs by the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), under the leadership of the Executive Secretary, Prof. Idris Muhammed Bugaje. This development is a testament to the institution's commitment to broadening its academic offerings and providing more opportunities for student enrollment and specialization.

Setting a Precedent for Academic Institutions

The Federal Polytechnic Ede's recent initiatives not only set a high standard for academic excellence but also position the institution as a leader in the provision of diverse academic programs in West Africa. By rewarding outstanding students and expanding its curriculum, the Polytechnic demonstrates a strong commitment to fostering an environment that encourages academic achievement and innovation. These efforts are indicative of the institution's dedication to maintaining its status as a premier polytechnic in the region.

As the Federal Polytechnic Ede continues to evolve, these new programs and policies are likely to attract more students looking for quality education and academic recognition. This strategic approach may well serve as a blueprint for other institutions aiming to elevate their academic standards and student offerings.