Ecosenbo Foundation's Inaugural AGM in Banjul: Uniting for Community Progress

The Ecosenbo Foundation, a collective formed by alumni of Ecole Prescolaire - Elementaire in The Gambia, marked a significant milestone by conducting its first Annual General Meeting (AGM) at the school's premises in Banjul. This historic gathering drew participation from former students residing both within The Gambia and internationally, underscoring a global commitment to the institution's legacy and its future contributions to societal development.

Advertisment

Foundation's Constitution and Strategic Vision

The primary objectives of this inaugural AGM were the adoption of the foundation's constitution and the unveiling of its strategic plan. In her opening remarks, Fatou Kine Ceesay Cole, the president of the Ecosenbo Foundation, expressed her enthusiasm about the event's significance, highlighting it as a testament to the collective dedication towards fostering societal change.

She emphasized the importance of active engagement from all members, advocating for volunteerism and advocacy to achieve Sustainable Development Goals. The foundation's vision, as laid out by President Ceesay Cole, is to leverage the collective power of its members to instigate tangible improvements within the community, aiming for a lasting impact on future generations.

Advertisment

Community and Educational Impact

During the meeting, Maget Aja Sowe, a foundation member, lauded the school and its alumni for their ongoing contributions to public service, sharing personal testimonies of her siblings' journeys through the educational institution. Pap Saine, co-publisher of The Point Newspaper and a guest speaker at the event, praised the foundation's efforts in fostering development and sustainability. He highlighted the importance of bilingualism in French and English for personal and professional growth, encouraging the youth to embrace language learning as a tool for international engagement. The AGM also featured an awards ceremony, where members were recognized for their contributions to both the school and the foundation, reinforcing the spirit of appreciation and community achievement.

Looking Forward: A Unified Path to Change

As the Ecosenbo Foundation embarks on this new chapter, the AGM represents more than just an organizational milestone; it signifies a renewed commitment to community advancement through education and collective action. By adopting a strategic framework and constitution, the foundation has laid a solid groundwork for future initiatives aimed at achieving sustainable development and fostering a culture of volunteerism and advocacy among its members. The enthusiastic participation and support from alumni around the world reflect the deep-rooted connection to the school and a shared vision for making a positive impact in society.

The inaugural AGM of the Ecosenbo Foundation in Banjul not only celebrated the enduring bonds among alumni but also set in motion a strategic plan for community development and educational excellence. Through collaboration, dedication, and a forward-looking approach, the foundation aspires to be a beacon of change, inspiring generations of students and community members alike. As the Ecosenbo Foundation continues to grow and evolve, its efforts will undoubtedly contribute to the broader goal of creating a brighter, more inclusive future for all.