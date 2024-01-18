Economist Impact and Iberdrola Report: Green Skills Shortage Hindering Low-Carbon Economy Transition

A recent report by Economist Impact and Iberdrola underscores a prevalent lack of green skills among workers, which poses a significant barrier to the transition towards a low-carbon economy. The study, founded on a survey of 1,000 business leaders across nine countries, including the United States, China, Britain, and Spain, underscores the significance of green skills for sustainable growth in sectors like energy, technology, infrastructure, transport, and logistics.

Advertisment

The Essence of Green Skills

Green skills envelop both technical abilities and broader practices that promote sustainability. However, despite acknowledging the importance of skills for the green transition, only 55% of business leaders have implemented or plan to initiate training programs for their workforce. This deficiency in adequate training is expected to delay the transition, with 62% of respondents foreseeing bottlenecks.

Seeking Governmental Support

Advertisment

Businesses are advocating for governmental support in the form of grants or tax relief for investing in green skill programs and funding for education. Nonetheless, there is optimism as the transition is predicted to create more jobs than it displaces, with an estimate of 30 million new jobs in clean energy by 2030 versus 13 million at-risk jobs in fossil fuel industries.

Iberdrola's Role and Initiatives

Iberdrola's Executive Chairman, Ignacio Galan, emphasizes the critical role of skills and labor in achieving a greener economy and has taken initiatives, including collaboration with Navantia, to support the development of green skills. The belief in private sector responsibility over policymakers for driving the green transition is prevalent among business leaders. However, the rapid shift to a lower carbon economy is under threat from the failure of companies to develop and source sufficient green skills.

The transition to net zero is perceived as a revolution for the entire economy, with energy being one of the sectors undergoing the greatest transformation. Clear policy areas business leaders want to see supported include tax relief for upskilling and reskilling programmes and strategic funding to support the establishment of green skills courses in educational institutions. It is imperative to bridge the emerging gaps in green skills for driving the transition forward, which will require coordination and innovative strategies.