Ecole St. Mary High School: Fostering Holistic Learning with New Programs and Open House

Ecole St. Mary High School, a beacon of educational excellence, is throwing open its doors in March to welcome the next generation of students. In a bid to foster a holistic learning environment, the school has expanded its high-performance physical education programs, introducing a new hockey program spearheaded by teacher Tyson Dallman. The arts and drama programs are also under the spotlight, with a newly remodeled band room serving as the epicenter of these creative pursuits.

A March to Remember: The Open House

On March 6 and 7, Ecole St. Mary High School will transform into a vibrant hub of activity as it hosts an Open House. Prospective students and their families are invited to explore the school's extensive offerings, both academic and extracurricular. Individual tours are available upon request, ensuring a personalized and comprehensive experience.

Harmonizing Academics and the Arts

The school's recently renovated band room stands as a testament to its commitment to nurturing creativity and artistic talent. This space will play host to the Middle School Jazz Band on A days at 7:00 pm and the High School Jazz Band on B days at 7:00 am. This expansion allows for more students to partake in band programs, fostering a love for music and camaraderie.

On the Pursuit of Excellence: Athletics at Ecole St. Mary

Under the guidance of Tyson Dallman, the school's new hockey program aims to instill values of teamwork, discipline, and sportsmanship. The high-performance physical education programs are designed to challenge students, pushing them to reach their full potential. By balancing academics and athletics, Ecole St. Mary High School is shaping well-rounded individuals ready to face the world head-on.

As Ecole St. Mary High School prepares to welcome prospective students in March, it stands as a symbol of progressive education. With its expanded programs in hockey, drama, and arts, the school is fostering an environment where students can grow holistically. The newly remodeled band room and the introduction of the hockey program are just a few examples of how the school is investing in its students' futures. By focusing on both academics and extracurricular activities, Ecole St. Mary High School is creating a space where students can thrive, learn, and create lasting memories.

The upcoming Open House on March 6 and 7 offers an opportunity for families to witness this firsthand. With individual tours available upon request, they can explore the school's offerings and envision their child's journey at Ecole St. Mary High School. As the school continues to evolve, it remains steadfast in its mission to provide a nurturing environment that encourages students to reach their full potential.