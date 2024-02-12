ECISD's LEAP Program: Boosting Math and Reading Achievement through Instructional Leadership

Ector County Independent School District (ECISD) is leaping towards academic excellence with its Leadership for Ector's Accelerated Performance (LEAP) program. Funded by a generous three-year, $9 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education, the program is set to empower teachers and bolster instructional leadership teams in math and reading.

The LEAP Program: A Beacon of Hope

Driven by the desire to improve student outcomes, ECISD's LEAP program involves 10 schools, serving 9,739 students under the guidance of 556 teachers and 10 principals. The initiative aims to elevate teaching skills, enhance instructional leadership, and ultimately boost student achievement in math and English language arts/reading.

Four Pillars of Professional Development

The LEAP program is structured around four main groups of staff members: teacher leaders, principals, novice teachers, and emerging teacher leaders. Each group will undergo professional development tailored to their unique roles and responsibilities.

Teacher Leaders will work closely with principals, mentoring and coaching their peers to refine instructional practices.

Principals will engage in ongoing professional development focused on strengthening their instructional leadership skills.

Novice Teachers will receive intensive support and professional development during their first two years in the classroom.

Emerging Teacher Leaders will be identified and groomed to serve as future teacher leaders and mentors.

Incentives for Success

To further motivate and reward outstanding performance, LEAP offers stipends based on student growth for qualifying reading and math teachers, as well as principals. This incentive structure not only drives individual success but also fosters a collaborative environment where educators strive for collective achievement.

As we embark on this journey towards academic excellence, the ECISD LEAP program stands as a testament to the district's commitment to its students and educators. By investing in professional development and fostering strong instructional leadership teams, ECISD is paving the way for a brighter future in math and reading education.

With the LEAP program in full swing, the Ector County Independent School District is set to redefine the landscape of education, one student and one teacher at a time.