Ebube Muonso: A Philanthropic Initiative Championing Education for the Underprivileged

A new philanthropic venture, Ebube Muonso, has rolled out an initiative set to transform the lives of market women and students in numerous schools through financial support and educational scholarships. The program categorically splits the beneficiaries into two groups - 'Grade A' and 'Grade B'.

Decoding the Scholarship Categories

'Grade A' scholarships are dedicated to the brightest minds, the students who outshine their peers in examinations, especially in core subjects like English, Mathematics, and Sciences. These top-tier students are awarded full scholarships, effectively covering their education from the point of award to completion. In contrast, the 'Grade B' scholarships are tailored for students who don't meet the 'Grade A' criteria but still face financial hurdles in affording their school fees.

Impacting Lives Across Institutions

The Ebube Muonso scholarship program has already begun making an impact, supporting a total of 384 students across several schools. Some of these include the St Viany Special Science School in Igbariam, Divine British School in Obosi, and St. Valerian Primary School. The program's primary aim is twofold - to honor a legacy and to provide much-needed educational opportunities to the underprivileged.

Furthering Education Beyond Scholarships

