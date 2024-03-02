Eastern University Welcomes New Students with Vibrant Freshers' Reception in Dhaka

The Eastern University campus in Savar, Dhaka, was alive with excitement as the institution welcomed its new students for the spring and summer 2023, and spring 2024 semesters with a grand freshers' reception on Saturday. The event, graced by Dhaka-19 constituency lawmaker Md Saiful Islam as chief guest, also saw the presence of notable figures such as Mohammed Ali Azzam and engineer Badrul Hasan Khan, highlighting the university's commitment to providing a holistic education environment.

Keynote Speeches and Moral Education Emphasis

In a significant move to address the students' future, Md Saiful Islam discussed the importance of securing the permanent certificate of Eastern University. Beyond administrative matters, he stressed the importance of moral education and the cultivation of human values among the youth, setting a tone of responsibility and ethical growth for the students' university journey.

Fostering a Sense of Community

The reception was more than just a formal event; it was a platform for new students to integrate into the Eastern University family. Deans took the opportunity to introduce faculty members to the students, fostering a sense of familiarity and community from the outset. The presence of faculty members, officials, and students in one gathering emphasized the inclusive and supportive environment that the university prides itself on.

Cultural Celebrations Highlight University Life

The event concluded on a high note with a vibrant cultural session. Performances by the band 'Sitar' and students from the Eastern University Cultural Club showcased the rich cultural life on campus. These performances not only entertained but also highlighted the university's encouragement of extracurricular activities, demonstrating a well-rounded educational approach.

The freshers' reception at Eastern University marks the beginning of an exciting journey for new students. By emphasizing moral education, fostering a sense of community, and celebrating culture, the university is setting its students up for success both academically and personally. As these students progress through their studies, the values and experiences from this event will undoubtedly contribute to their development as future leaders.