Eastern Florida State College Extends President’s Contract Through 2029

Eastern Florida State College has acknowledged the exemplary leadership of its president, Jim Richey, by extending his contract through 2029. This unanimous decision by the Board of Trustees serves as a testament to Richey's exceptional performance and forward-thinking approach that has decidedly shaped the college's trajectory since he took the helm in 2012.

Driving Innovation

Richey’s tenure has been marked by significant contributions, notably the development of new programs in critical sectors such as nursing and flight maintenance. These initiatives have proven highly successful, with graduates rapidly securing employment, and in doing so, invigorating the local economy. The ability to tune into community needs and respond with innovative solutions has been a distinguishing feature of Richey's leadership.

A Legacy of Achievement

Under Richey's stewardship, Eastern Florida State College has launched nearly 50 programs, a testament to his dedication to expanding educational opportunities. Moreover, the college has achieved a notable distinction: for 12 consecutive years, it has not raised tuition, a demonstration of its commitment to accessibility and affordability in higher education.

National Recognition

Eastern Florida State College's consistent excellence hasn't gone unnoticed on the national stage. The college has been recognized among the top 150 community colleges in the country by the Aspen Institute, a reflection of the institution's commitment to quality education and its successful endeavors under Richey's leadership.

In recognition of his accomplishments and dedication, Richey's annual salary has been increased from $368,609 to $381,144. Responding to this, Richey expressed his motivation to continue propelling the college forward and emphasized the pivotal role the institution plays in shaping the careers of its students.