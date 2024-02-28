East Kootenay Career and Job Fair: Bridging Talent with Global Opportunities

The East Kootenay Career and Job Fair, a collaborative venture between College of the Rockies and Kootenay Employment Services, is poised to set a dynamic stage for job seekers, recent graduates, and employers on March 6. Highlighting the Fair's commitment to global talent, a Welcome Reception on March 5 will feature key insights on attracting and retaining international workers through immigration programs.

Advertisment

Unlocking Global Talent

Ahead of the Fair, the Welcome Reception offers a pivotal platform for dialogue on global workforce integration. Janet Fan from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), alongside Aireen Luney and Yohan Lamoly from the BC Provincial Nominee Program (BC PNP), will delve into how employers can leverage provincial and federal economic immigration programs to attract and retain international talent. This session, aimed at enlightening local employers and community members, underscores the importance of understanding immigration processes, including the BC PNP and the federal Express Entry system, to enhance workforce diversity and capability.

Connecting Employers and Job Seekers

Advertisment

With over 70 potential employers and vendors expected to attend the Fair, participants will have a unique opportunity to explore a wide range of career and job prospects. Kerstin Renner, Regional Community Development Manager at Kootenay Employment Services, emphasizes the Fair's role not only as a job-seeking venture but as a broader exploration of career paths and innovative employment solutions. This event signifies a crucial meeting point for employers seeking fresh talent and individuals looking for employment opportunities or considering different career trajectories.

Promoting Inclusivity

In its commitment to inclusivity, the Fair has dedicated a sensory-friendly environment to accommodate attendees requiring a quieter and less crowded space, ensuring a welcoming atmosphere for all participants. This initiative, reflective of the organizers' dedication to creating an accessible event, allows for a broader audience to engage and benefit from the Fair's offerings. Jenn Smith, Co-op and Employment Services Coordinator at the college, highlights the importance of providing a comfortable environment for everyone to explore their career options freely.

The East Kootenay Career and Job Fair stands as a testament to the power of collaboration and the shared vision of connecting local talent with global opportunities. By facilitating discussions on immigration and offering a platform for direct interaction between employers and job seekers, the event promises to foster growth, diversity, and innovation in the regional job market. As the Fair approaches, the anticipation builds for a day of discovery, learning, and potential career breakthroughs.