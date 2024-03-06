E. Rodriguez Jr. High School Honors 10 Alumni Heroes During 72nd Foundation Day

At the heart of Quezon City, the E. Rodriguez Jr. High School (ERJHS) celebrated its 72nd Foundation Day and Grand Alumni Homecoming, a pivotal event that honored the achievements and contributions of its distinguished alumni. Carleen Sedilla, Department of Education Schools Division Superintendent, alongside ERJHS Principal Gina Obierna, led the celebration, emphasizing the invaluable role alumni play in inspiring and supporting the school's current student body. The event, which took place from February 23-25, not only served as a reunion but also as a platform to showcase the success stories of ten 'Most Outstanding Alumni' from various sectors including military service, business, public service, education, and journalism.

Advertisment

Recognition and Revelry

The highlight of the festivities was the recognition ceremony where Philippine Navy Commo. Albert Mogol (Batch '78), and other notable alumni such as Monchie's Lechon's Ramon Ferreros (Batch '73), and former Bureau of Fire Protection chief general Enrique Linsangan (Batch '69), were awarded for their exemplary contributions to society. These awards underscored the diverse paths of success ERJHS alumni have taken and their ongoing commitment to giving back to the community and the school. The event was enriched with various activities, including live performances by the Righteous Act Band, a 3x3 basketball tournament, and the Batch '76 Zumba event, creating a vibrant atmosphere that bridged generations of alumni and current students.

Student Participation and Performance

Advertisment

ERJHS students actively participated in the celebrations, adding to the event's dynamism. Performances by the award-winning Kalinangan Dancers and the Chorale Group, under the guidance of Dante Ballesteros, showcased the current students' talents and the rich cultural legacy of the school. These presentations, along with various field demonstrations, highlighted the school's commitment to holistic development, blending academic achievements with extracurricular excellence.

Building Towards a Diamond Anniversary

This grand alumni homecoming and recognition event is part of ERJHS's build-up to its diamond anniversary celebrations slated for February 2027. By celebrating the achievements of its alumni, ERJHS not only honors its past but also lays a strong foundation for the future, inspiring current and future generations to strive for excellence and contribute positively to society. The strong bond between the school and its alumni, as demonstrated during the 72nd Foundation Day, stands as a testament to the enduring legacy of E. Rodriguez Jr. High School in shaping leaders and changemakers.