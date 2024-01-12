Dursa Mama: Igniting a Spark of Hope for Refugees in Malta

Amid the calm waters of the Mediterranean, Malta often emerges as a haven for those fleeing from the tempests of war, persecution, and despair. Among these refugees stands Dursa Mama, a figure of resilience and optimism, whose journey embodies a narrative of struggle, aspiration, and sheer human will. Co-founder of Spark15, Dursa has devoted his life to creating a community for refugees and asylum seekers in Malta.

Igniting a Spark of Hope

Established in 2015, Spark15 was brought to life by a group of 15 refugees, including Dursa. This brainchild was born out of a shared vision to foster opportunities and unity among refugees and asylum seekers in Malta. The organization’s focus rests on three pillars: education, integration, and serving as a beacon of information.

From Struggles to Strength

Upon his arrival in Malta, Dursa grappled with towering challenges, including language and cultural barriers. These hardships, however, did not break him; instead, they fanned the flames of his determination to strive for a better life. From engaging in football matches to organizing barbecues and educational classes, he has been instrumental in helping rebuild lives and foster connections among refugees and the broader Maltese community.

Volunteer-Driven Change

Despite being volunteer-driven, with members contributing their time alongside their full-time jobs, Spark15 has blossomed into a sanctuary for many. The demanding nature of their schedules often comes at a personal cost, but these selfless individuals persist in their mission. Currently, the organization is exploring avenues to secure funding and hire a professional to assist with legal matters and manage operations more effectively.

A Vision for the Future

As he stands at the helm of Spark15, Dursa envisages expanding the organization internationally. He aspires to be a voice for young people across Europe, echoing the collective hopes and fears of the refugee community. The long processing times for asylum status in Malta, restricting their freedom of movement and property ownership, are among the broader challenges faced by this community. These experiences fuel Dursa’s commitment to creating a sense of belonging and a support network for refugees.

Dursa’s story is an emblem of resilience, optimism, and gratitude. It is a testament to the power of hope and perseverance, reminding us all that even amid the harshest of storms, a single spark can ignite a beacon of hope.